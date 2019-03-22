Amazing drone footage of more than 900 sandcastles on Scarborough's North Bay

Children in Scarborough have created two giant circles made of more than 900 sandcastles to celebrate Pi Day.

On 14 March (3.14), more than 60 Year 5 and Year 6 students from St Peter's Primary School gathered on North Bay to find Pi, the mathematical constant found by dividing the circumference of a circle by its diameter.

School children built more than 800 sandcastles as part of an event to celebrate Pi Day.

With the help of a group of Sixth Form Sport leadership students, pupils made 678 sandcastles (each with a 25-centimetre diameter) to build a circle of a 50-metre diameter. This resulted in a Pi value of approximately 3.39.

A smaller, 20-metre diameter circle made of 255 sandcastles produced a more accurate Pi of 3.29.

David Robinson, Head of Mathematical Sciences at Scarborough Sixth Form College, who organised the event said: "Pi Day is a day in which mathematicians, maths teachers and maths enthusiasts from across the world celebrate this extremely important number.

"This year, for the first time, I decided to do something grand to find ways to connect maths to real life and show children the fun of maths.

"It was quite intense, we had one hour and a half to do everything but the result was fantastic."

The event was organised as part of Maths Month, an opportunity to share "a love of maths" within the communities of the North Yorkshire Coast Opportunity Area.