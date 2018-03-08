Amazing drone footage shows steam locomotive Tornado speeding through North York Moors

This stunning aerial footage shows steam locomotive Tornado during its visit to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The engine is spending a week on the heritage line hauling a number of services.

Her arrival was initially delayed by snow at the weekend, and extra trains have been timetabled to compensate passengers who were due to travel on Saturday and Sunday.

Tornado was built at Darlington Works in 2008 by a group of railway enthusiasts with the help of public donations. She was the first mainline steam locomotive built in the UK since 1960, and the only member of the A1 Peppercorn class in existence, as all of the originals were scrapped.

Drone footage by Charlotte Graham.

Click here to see a gallery of photos of Tornado in Ryedale



