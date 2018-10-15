Amelia's Chocolate officially opens new premises on Scarborough's Aberdeen Walk

Amelia's Chocolate has officially opened on Aberdeen Walk.

The new shop and cafe, located in the old Evening News office, was officially launched on Saturday.

Mayor Joe Plant cuts the ribbon. Pic by Ed Asquith

Mayor of Scarborough Councillor Joe Plant attended the ceremony to cut the ribbon.

This was followed by live music, chocolatiers demonstrations and a series of workshops.

Business owner Amelia Forrest, who backed our 'Love Your High Street' campaign, moved to the new premises from Victoria Road.

She said: "When we first started our shop on Victoria Road we wanted a cafe but we knew there wasn't enough space there so when our lease came to and end we started looking to see what we could get.

The new premises on Aberdeen Walk. Pic by Ed Asquith

"My dream has always been to get a shop and a cafe in the town centre. Because we do the workshops and parties we found that parents have just been standing around with nothing to do and nowhere to go, whereas now they've got a cafe to come to and relax whilst the parties are going on in the back and enjoy themselves at the same time as the kids."

Talking about her new premises, Amelia added: "We've had people come in now who worked for the Evening News wanting to see what their old office is like and I think people are happy to see a local historic building come to life again and that was one of the things that drew me to this building."