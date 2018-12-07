Ampleforth opens new equestrian arena

Ampleforth College has opened a new equestrian facility for its students.

British Eventing’s high performance coach Christopher Bartle opened the arena which includes dressage and show jump facilities.

The area will enhance the opportunities for day pupils to train and prepare for the National Schools Equestrian Association and other events.

The college currently has riders representing the school in eventing, show jumping, dressage and jumping with style competitions. Mr Bartle holds Masterclasses for students, and two lucky students each year receive a number of lessons from him, paid for by the college.

Eliz Cook, equestrian coordinator at the school, said: “We are delighted with the new facility; Hymas Arenas have completed the arena to a very high standard.

“The installation of this new facility demonstrates the school’s commitment to developing and nurturing the confidence and competency of our equestrian teams.”