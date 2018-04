Members at Scarborough Yacht Club are inviting local people to join them in May as part of the national Push the Boat Out campaign.

A spokesman for the event said: “Sailing kit and safety equipment is provided and no experience is needed - you just need a pair of old trainers you don’t mind getting wet and your sense of fun! Refreshments will be available and a warm welcome is guaranteed.”

Visit www.rya.org.uk/ptbo to find out more about local Push The Boat Out events.