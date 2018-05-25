Anderson tears through Snainton in Flixton B win

Cameron Anderson produced magnificent bowling figures as Flixton B toppled Snainton by four wickets in Division C of the AndyHire Evening League.

Anderson's five wickets for seven runs helped dismiss Snainton for 96, before Elliot Hatton completed the just for Flixton with a score of 26.

Sean Pinder was in top batting form as his Forge Valley B team beat Ravenscar by 109 runs.

Pinder's unbeaten 90, linked with Aaron Fox's 43 not out carried Valley to a hefty 172-2.

Three wickets each for Aaron Kaya, James Fox and Adam Hurford-Smith polished off Ravenscar for 63.

Wykeham B edged their way to a 19-run success in their low-scoring game against Muston.

Branden Horsfall's 3-15 and Dave Meer's 4-19 helped dismiss Wykeham for 78.

Muston also struggled with the bat though, being dismissed for 59.

Ebberston B failed to raise a side for their game against Staxton B, while Scalby B didn't have enough played for their clash with Cayton B.

Filey continue to lead the way in Division A after they swept aside second-placed Heslerton by eight wickets.

Tom Benthall top scored for Heslerton with 36 not out, while Adam Spaven contributed 25 to their 117-6.

But an undefeated 75 from Tom Fitzgerald and 31 not out from Aaron Howard made sure of the Filey win.

Seamer kept themselves in the running with a comfortable win by 10 wickets against Ganton.

James Pick led the way for Ganton with 31, but 3-18 from both Sam Park and Harrison Wood took them out for 83.

Gregg Chadwick then polished things off for Seamer as he cracked a match-winning unbeaten 58.

Staxton are also up there in the running following their seven-wicket success against Ebberston.

Ebberston were slowed to 97-5 by Linden Gray's 3-13, Eddie Craggs' 33 not out taking them forward.

A knock of 47 not out from Kevin Armstrong made sure Staxton cantered home.

Wykeham collected their first win of the season when beating Scalby by six wickets.

Wykeham reached 113-4 in the second innings, with Kev Thompson (48) and Ezra Pashby (25) sorting things out.

Ed Hopper and Freddie Schmuck had earlier remained unbeaten on 50 and 26 respectively.

Cloughton B picked up their first two wins of the Division B season, seeing off Forge Valley and Seamer B.

Against Valley, Craig Ford (31) and Mark Pryce (26) took Cloughton to 160-8, Alex Glass taking four of the wickets.

Phil Clarkson's 3-10 and Ben Rowe's 3-29 did the rest in the Valley innings.

Pryce was again in form for Cloughton against Seamer B, as he struck an unbeaten 60 in their seven-wicket win.

His knock helped Cloughton past Seamer's 131-7, which included 66 from Phil Metcalfe and 3-31 from Ben Salt.

Flixton saw off Seamer B by 61 runs in their meeting.

Archie Graham picked up three wickets in the Flixton innings, but Josh Till's 44 and Jack Stephenson's 38 led them to 133-5.

Finley Ward sealed the victory for Flixton with his 3-17.

Cayton booked a 21-run success against Scarborough.

James Small and Ryan Woodhead both hit the 20s in Cayton's 129-9, with H Edwards taking 3-27.

Mark Cook (35) and David Milburn (39no) pushed on the Scarborough reply, but they fell short.