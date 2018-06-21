AndyHire’s League link is 28 not out

The Scarborough & District Evening Cricket League are celebrating 28 years of sponsorship from local company AndyHire.

Sharon Blackstone, Dean Thomas and Brad Davison the three directors and co-owners of AndyHire said: “We are delighted to continue our company’s sponsorship of the Scarborough Evening Cricket League continuing on from the last 28 years.

“Cricket in the Scarborough area is very strong and we are keen to help out to ensure the cricket enthusiasm continues.”

League secretary Bernard Goulding said, “The league committee, league club members andpPlayers are so pleased that Andy Hire are still supporting the league and because of the sponsorship the league can continue to give some of their income to local charities.”

The AndyHire League currently runs three divisions and have 26 teams across the Scarborough area.