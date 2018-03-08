Angel and Traf ready for County Cup semi-final ties

Sunday League Division One title rivals Trafalgar and Angel Athletic switch their attentions to the North Riding County FA Sunday Cup this weekend when they both contest their semi-final clashes.

Holders Trafalgar play host to Village Park Rangers, while their recently-formed title rivals are also on home soil when they welcome Thornaby Oddfellows to Flixton, both 10.30am kick-offs.

Angel player-boss Dan Jones is relishing the chance to try and get into the final of the County Cup.

Jones said: “We are just focused on playing our own game.

“This has been a big factor in why we have done so well so far. If we stick to working hard and working together I think Gary Thomas and I would be confident of beating anyone on our day.

“We know that Thornaby are a high-scoring team and obviously must have a bit about them to get to this stage of the competition.

“We will expect them to start quick and want to get at us, as many Teesside teams do.

“They won the competition a few years ago, so we are expecting a tough game.”

Jones is hoping to be near full strength for the clash, with only Dan Marston and Isaac Sands unavailable.

“We’re hopefully at full strength without giving too much away, I’m happy with my squad,” he added.

Jones insists he side is full of key men, rather than having one or two players who pull the strings.

He added: “I think the whole squad deserves a mention, to get this far in our first season in Division One.

“If I had to single out anyone I’d say the midfield trio of Joe Gallagher, James Gunn and captain Matthew Griffiths are always solid and provide great service to the likes of Cameron Dobson, Jamie Bradshaw, Martin Cooper and Lloyd Henderson.”

Jones is also hoping their title rivals Traf progress, and admits he’d like to see a change to the final venue should both Scarborough sides progress.

“I’d also like to wish Trafalgar the very best of luck as it would be great for the town if we were both able to get through to the final,” he said.

“If we both get to the final it would be great if we could get it at the Flamingo Land Stadium so all friends, family and local football fans could come down and watch.”

Holder Trafalgar will also be looking to make it through to the showpiece final when they host Rangers, otherwise known as the Turkey Chasers this weekend.

Boss Col Jenkinson said: “You try to treat these games like any other and not worry about the opposition too much.

“We’ve been here before a few times though so we know what to expect and we’ve prepared well.

“We’re on a good run of form and just needed a run of games to get going.”

Traf’s front three of Liam Salt, Sean Exley and Mikey Barker have been firing on all cylinders recently and Jenkinson believes they’ll be key to their chances of making the final.

“Liam is on fire at the moment, and Mikey and Sean are great if they are at it too,” added Jenkinson.

“The whole team are key to our chances though, Sam Garnett has been a great addition in midfield for us.”

Jenkinson admits he doesn’t mind who they’d face in the final, he just wants to make it through.

“It’d be the more romantic final against Angel, but to be honest I just want to get through,” added Jenkinson.