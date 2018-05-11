Angel soar to Cup glory

Angel Athletic's second-half burst guided them to a 3-1 success over Newlands Park in the final of the Kenward Cup on Friday night.

With the scores tied at 1-1, Angel scored two wonder goals to wrap up the win and book the silverware.

Angel made the perfect start to the evening, winning a free-kick on the edge of the Newlands box, which was rolled into the bottom corner by Martin Cooper.

After such a frenetic beginning, the game soon calmed and focused around a midfield battle.

The odd chance emerged from this as the half went on and both teams could and probably should have added to the goal tally before the break.

Cooper had a great opportunity to double his and Angel's tally when he was picked out five yards from an open goal, but he sliced his effort wide of the target.

Then Kile Fields found his way onto a great ball at the other end, but Joe Wright made an amazing block and he then pushed away the rebound.

Having hung on in there, Newlands were rewarded for their efforts just after the interval.

A raid down the left was polished off by Angel defender Chris Nelson, who crashed the ball into his own net.

Angel regrouped and went for the jugular in the closing stages, in spectacular style.

Firstly Jackson Jowett collected 35 yards from goal and smashed the sweetest of drives in off the post with keeper Martin Cappleman left bemused.

Then Cooper marauded into the box and let fly with a volley that clattered into the roof of the net.

Sub Cameron Dobson could have made it four in the final few minutes after being played in by Jowett, but his finish, which sailed wide of the target, failed to add further gloss to a fine Angel performance.