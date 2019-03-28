Angel soar to North Riding FA Cup success

Angel made sure Scarborough kept a firm grip on the North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup on Thursday night, as they saw off a gritty Cowtons side by a 4-2 scoreline.

The Angel lads didn't have it all their own way against the Hambleton League outfit, but it was the quality in front of goal that made the difference in the end.

Angel celebrate their cup success

It seemed as though Angel were still plodding through their warm-up when they fell behind in the eighth minute, as they failed to deal with a run-of-the-mill ball into the box.

But, just as it seemed set to be a long night for the travelling Scarborough contingent, they began to eek a bit of joy on the right, mainly through the pace and trickery of Jackson Jowett.

It was his swept through ball that freed up fellow attacker Martin Cooper after 20 minutes, and Cooper kept his nerve to lift over the advancing keeper and into the net.

Angel pushed on for the remainder of the first half, but a tied score looked certain at the break after Cowtons somehow managed to scramble away efforts from Jowett and Joe Gallagher.

But right on the referee's whistle Neil Thomas collected 30 yards out and he let go with a grass-cutting strike that fizzed beyond the palm of the Cowtons' custodian, making the score 2-1.

Everything looked safe when a combination of skipper Matty Griffiths, a defender and the Cowtons' keeper bundled the ball home to make it 3-1 to Ange after 55 minutesl.

But rather than cruising the the cup success, Angel opted to make things interesting by allowing their opponents a shot at glory.

A sweet, low strike made it 3-2, and if it hadn't been for the efforts of the Angel back-line, featuring the impressive Lloyd and Kurtis Henderson, then the evening could have turned sour.

But instead, it was all set up for sub Cameron Dobson to dance around the keeper and roll home the all-important fourth goal, which not only knocked the stuffing out of Cowtons, but also gave Angel their first taste of North Riding FA glory.