Anglo-Saxon find in Ebberston field for metal-detecting enthusiast

A metal-detecting enthusiast working in a field at Ebberston found an early medieval pyramid mount used to secure soldiers’ swords, an inquest hearing was told.

The find was made about seven inches down in the ground in a farmer’s field in the village, North Yorkshire East Coroner Michael Oakley was told.

Evidence was given at the Northallerton hearing that the farmer and the metal detector had agreed that the proceeds of any treasure would be shared.

A British Museum expert said in a statement that the item dated back to Anglo-Saxon times and the mount was used to secure military swords.

Mr Oakley ruled that the find, which had to be reported to the Coroner, was treasure trove.