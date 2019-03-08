Another casualty for Scarborough's high street with Ponden Home Interiors closing today

Ponden Home Interiors will become the latest casualty on Scarborough's high street, when it closes its doors for good later today.

The store, situated on the corner of Westborough and North Street, formerly home to Burton Menswear, has displayed closing down sale signs for a month.

However, fresh signs appearing this week confirmed today (March 8) as its final day of trading.

It comes as another blow to Scarborough's high street, with DW Sports also recently closing, along with a number of other shops in recent months and years.

Ponden Home Interiors were approached for comment but are yet to respond.