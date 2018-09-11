Another chance to look behind the scenes of Scarborough’s proud history

Heritage Open Days in the area got under way last weekend, with a number of historic buildings opening their doors to the general public for a unique look behind the scenes.

The Church of St Martin On-The-Hill, Scarborough Maritime Centre and St Mary’s Church were among many to open their doors, with more to do the same this weekend.

Heritage day at Scarborough's St Mary's Church with James White and Fran Doble enjoying the church surroundings

Every year in September, places from castles to historical houses and offices give people the chance to embrace the past and see the inner workings of the building through the years.

This weekend the open days include:

Bayley Gardens, Church Hill, Hunmanby. Open: Saturday, September 15, 10am to 3pm.

Hunmanby Guided Heritage Walk. Bayley Gardens, below All Saint’s Church, Saturday September 15, from 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Heritage day at Scarborough's Tramway. Gordon Taylor ready to greet the visitors.

A display on the Life and Work of Oliver Sarony, the Scarborough-Based Victorian Photographer, The Church of St Martin On-The-Hill, Albion Road, Scarborough, open: Thursday, September 13, 10am to 5pm; Friday, September 14, 10am to 5pm; Saturday, September 15, 10am to 5pm; Sunday, September 16, noon to 5pm.

Cayton Parish Church, 1 Church Lane, Cayton. Open: Friday, September 14, 2pm to 4pm; Saturday, September 15, 2pm to 4pm.

Central Tramways, 1 Marine Parade, St. Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough. Open: Friday, September 14, 10am to 10.30am and 11am to 11.30am; Saturday, September 15, 10am to 10.30am and 11am to 11.30am.

Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre, 45A Eastborough: Open Thursday, September 13, 11am to 4pm; Friday, September 14, 11am to 4pm; Saturday, September 15, 11am to 4pm; Sunday, September 16, 11am to 4pm.