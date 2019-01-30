Another weather warning for Scarborough - this is when and why

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Scarborough and warned of possible travel disruption.

Ice and snow is expected between 6pm on Thursday and noon on Friday. The warning says: "Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

Temperatures will barely get above freezing throughout Thursday, although the winds will drop as the day progresses.

Forecasters say there is a 50% chance of light snow in the early hours of Friday.

