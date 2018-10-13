Aoife takes short route to become a festival winner

The top prize winners of the Ryedale Book Festival Short Story Competition were announced during a ceremony at The Talbot Hotel, Malton.

Chris Power, author and columnist for The Guardian was executive judge for the competition and selected the winners from 10 finalists.

Ryedale Book Festival, along with Blackthorn Press, launched the competition earlier this year.

A local panel of three judges shortlisted these down to 10 finalists, which were sent on to Chris Power who chose the three prize winners, these were as follows: First prize Aoife Inman with ‘Route of Flight’; second prize Tom Bryan with ‘Where There are Ghost Bears’; and third prize Paul B Cohen with ‘Tea and Biscuits’. The three winners each received a cash prize

Chris Power said: “I thoroughly enjoyed judging the Ryedale Short Story Prize, the great response to which showed the passions that the form can excite. I wish all the shortlisted authors the best for their writing in the future.”

Aoife Inman was thrilled to win first prize. She said: “It’s such an honour and a surprise to be chosen as the winner.”

Sarah Tyson, Festival Director said “ I would like to give special thanks to Alan Avery of Blackthorn Press for initiating this competition and producing the anthology of all the finalists short stories.

“Also thank you to all the authors who entered and congratulations to the finalists.”