Appeal after Scarborough girl hit by car

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old girl was allegedly hit by a car in Eastfield.

The car is reported to have clipped the girl with its wing mirror in the collision which occurred at around 7.30pm on Tuesday January 30.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "On Wednesday 31 January 2018, a report was made regarding a collision which occurred at around 7.30pm Tuesday 30 January 2018 at the junction of Dunslow Road and Cayton Road, between a 13-year-old girl from Scarborough and a car.

"The car was reported to have clipped the girl with its wing mirror, causing a slight injury to the girl's stomach."

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances around the incident.

Anyone who witnessed anything which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12180017729.