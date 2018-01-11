Appeal after takeaway damaged in Scarborough

A Scarborough takeaway has been damaged by a man after staff asked him to leave.

The incident happened at AKO Kebab on St. Thomas Street, Scarborough at 1am on Monday January 1 when a man damaged the entrance door to the premises after he was asked to leave by staff following an altercation.

The man is described as white, aged in his early to mid twenties with short brown hair. He was wearing a red checked shirt with light blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Police are conducting enquiries and requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "In particular, we are appealing for any witnesses and anyone who can help identify the man to come forward.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC263 Rob Wilcockson. You can also email 000263@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180000442."