Appeal after vehicle theft in Driffield

An appeal has been issued by North Yorkshire Police after a break-in and vehicle theft in Foxholes.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a group of men entered a compound at Wilfred Scruton Ltd and cut the bolt off a gate before stealing an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV), similar to that pictured.

An ATV vehicle (similar to the one stolen)

The incident took place between 2.15am and 3am on Friday 16 February 2018 and police want to hear from anyone who was near the area around the time of the offence, who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or vehicles.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12180027715.