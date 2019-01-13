Appeal by National Literacy Trust for Filey volunteers

The National Literacy Trust, which launched Our Stories: Whitby, Scarborough, Filey – a campaign to address low levels of literacy in disadvantaged children in the area – is appealing for volunteers.

The trust’s hub manager Liz Dyer is assembling a troop of Literacy Champions – local volunteers who want to make a difference in their area by helping children with reading, writing and speaking.

This involvement could be anything from helping a neighbour to sign up and use a library, to increasing confidence in new parents to share stories with their babies.

A literacy trust spokesman said: “We’re also looking for more businesses and organisations across Filey, Whitby and Scarborough to raise funds and change the literacy landscape for local children and young people. If you think you might be interested – do not hesitate to get in touch to see what we could do together.

“Email helen.verity@literacytrust.org.uk for more information.”