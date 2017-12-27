Appeal following Christmas Eve blaze in Scarborough

An appeal for dash-cam and CCTV footage has been launched following a fire at the Old Printworks on Christmas Eve.

At around 5.36pm on Christmas Eve, officers from North Yorkshire Police attended the Old Printworks on Melrose Street, Scarborough along with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service following reports of a large fire.

Firefighters were present for over six hours, tackling a fire which had been started somewhere between 5pm and 5.30pm in the evening.

North Yorkshire Police are looking for any witnesses, who may have seen anyone in the area of the Old Printworks to come forward with information.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are also looking for anyone with CCTV footage which covers the area or an area where persons may have passed when leaving the Old Printworks property.

"If you have Dash-Cam footage which records in this area, we are also requesting that you review it and see if there is anything which you feel may be useful to Police to assist with the investigation. We are also requesting that if you have travelled in the Columbus Ravine area and the Trafalgar Street West area, to also please check.

"Thankfully, there are no reported injuries as a result of this fire however, there was a requirement for a structural engineer to assess the premises."

Anyone with any information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12170229469.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111