Appeal following purse theft in Scarborough shop

A man pushed a woman in the shoulder and then stole her purse in a shop in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a theft in Bon Marche, in Westborough.
Officers want to speak to the man in the CCTV image in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson for the force said: "
The incident happened at 10.10am today, 23 November 2017, when a woman was approached by a man from behind. The man, who had entered the store with a woman, pushed the female victim in the shoulder then stole her purse from her handbag.
"The victim has described her purse as a long plain gold purse from TK MAXX (value £11) inside the purse was £40 in cash and loose change."
Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV or who has any information is asked to contact police.
Dial 101, press 1 and ask to speak to DC Graeme Boast or email Graeme.boast@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12170210324 when passing on any information.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scarborough News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.