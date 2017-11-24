Appeal following purse theft in Scarborough shop

A man pushed a woman in the shoulder and then stole her purse in a shop in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a theft in Bon Marche, in Westborough.

Officers want to speak to the man in the CCTV image in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "

The incident happened at 10.10am today, 23 November 2017, when a woman was approached by a man from behind. The man, who had entered the store with a woman, pushed the female victim in the shoulder then stole her purse from her handbag.

"The victim has described her purse as a long plain gold purse from TK MAXX (value £11) inside the purse was £40 in cash and loose change."

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV or who has any information is asked to contact police.

Dial 101, press 1 and ask to speak to DC Graeme Boast or email Graeme.boast@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170210324 when passing on any information.