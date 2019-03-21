Appeal for £1,000 to place lifebuoys along North Bay seafront

Emergency lifebuoys have been placed along Scarborough’s South Bay seafront.

A concerted effort has been mounted to do the same in the North Bay but funds are needed.

An unofficial, ad-hoc alliance of likeminded groups and individuals have coordinated the potentially life-saving campaign. It includes members of the council, the RNLI and South Bay Traders Association.

A spokesman said: “The group has raised £5,500 so far but needs another £1,000 to achieve its target of placing lifebuoys around the north bay. Many businesses, including McCain, have already supported the initiative.”