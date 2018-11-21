Appeal for driver to come forward after road traffic incident in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses in relation to a road traffic incident that occurred in Scarborough.

The incident happened around 8.30pm on Wednesday November 7 on Seamer Road, between the Stoneacre garage and the entrance to the Park & Ride car park.

A member of the public was driving his vehicle along Seamer Road when a blue Nissan Micra stopped suddenly in front of him.

After the car failed to move, the member of the public attempted to drive around it, at which point the Micra drove forward at speed and is suspected to have deliberately driven into the member of the public’s car.

Although the offending vehicle initially pulled into a nearby bus stop, no details were provided by the driver who subsequently drove off in the direction of Eastfield.

The member of the public later reported the incident to police.

A number of enquiries have already been undertaken in relation to this report, however the driver has yet to be identified.

He is described as being a white male about 30 years of age, of medium build, around 5’10” in height with short blond hair that had a slight curl to it, and appeared clean shaven. At the time, he was wearing a light-coloured t-shirt, blue jeans and dark-coloured trainers

PC Liam Cromack, of Scarborough Police, said: “I am appealing for anybody who may recall seeing these two vehicles on Seamer Road around the time of the incident to come forward as you may have information that could help. I’m also appealing to the driver of the Nissan Micra to come forward in the event this is a simple misunderstanding so the matter can be resolved swiftly.”

If you believe you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Liam Cromack. You can also email direct liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180210352.