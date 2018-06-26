Appeal for witnesses after 76-year-old dies following crash in North Yorkshire

A 76-year-old woman has died following a crash in North Yorkshire.

The woman, from Billingham, was a passenger in a red Kia Rio car, which was involved in a collision with white Citroen Dispatch van on Friday, June 22.

The incident occurred at around 7pm on the north-bound carriageway of the A19 near Osmotherley.

North Yorkshire Police, who are investigating the fatal collision, said it its believed that the van crossed over from lane two to lane one, where the Kia was travelling, on a stretch just before the A172 turn-off to Stokesley.

The car came to rest by a roadside tree.

The passenger was airlifted to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, where she died yesterday (June 25).

The Kia driver, a 40-year-old man from Stockton-on-Tees escaped with minor injuries. He was treated at the same hospital.

A 58-year-old man from South Shields, who was driving the van, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. He has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage to help in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101 and ask for Hamish Halloway, quoting reference number 12180111678. People can also email hamish.halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk