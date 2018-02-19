Appeal over criminal damage to shop in Scarborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals smashed the front of a shop in Scarborough.

A window of the Edge 45 store on Newborough was smashed in the incident which is believed occurred overnight between 4.30pm on Friday February 16 and 8.20am on Saturady February 17.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnesses suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information on the incident, to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Kirsty Forth, quoting the reference number 12180028576