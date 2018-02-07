Appeal reissued as man found injured in Scarborough fights for his life

A man is fighting for his life after suffering serious head injuries before he was found near a Scarborough pub.

Police investigating how a man came to suffer serious head injuries have now reissued their appeal for information.

The 37-year-old man was found injured outside The Cask pub on Cambridge Terrace at 1.30pm on Wednesday 31 January. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Detectives are disappointed with the response to the appeal for information and are asking anyone who was in the area that day to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall of Scarborough Serious Crime Team, said: "A man is fighting for his life in hospital and we need to establish how he came by his injuries.

"Sadly, we have not had a particularly good response to our appeal and I am appealing to the people of Scarborough to cast their minds back to 31 January and contact us if they can assist the investigation.

"The man was discovered at 1.30pm in the afternoon so people will have been going about their daily business in the area he was found. I appeal to people in the area that day to please contact us with any information, no matter how small. Please help us to find the answers for his family.”

In particular officers wish to speak to a man who spoke to ambulance staff at the scene. He is described as aged in his 30s with ginger hair and a ginger goatee beard. As he passed he made a comment that he had seen the man approximately two to three hours ago. The man was walking from the front of The Cask, down Grosvenor Road towards Valley Road.

Officers also wish to talk to a Facebook follower of “Stuff for sale in Scarborough” who posted a comment that they had information, and went on to describe what they saw. Unfortunately the post has since been removed.

If you believe that is you, or anyone else with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, press option 2 and ask for Scarborough Serious Crime Team.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Please quote reference number 12180017873 when passing on any information.