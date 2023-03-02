Appeal to find missing man who could be in North Yorkshire - have you seen him?
Humberside Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing man in North Yorkshire.
A 74-year-old man named Joseph has been as missing from Beverley.
He is thought to be in the West and North Yorkshire areas driving a red Hyundai I30 with a registration of YY67 OWO.
North Yorkshire Police have now also shared the appeal to help find missing Joseph.
If you have seen Joseph or knows where he is, call Humberside Police on their non-emergency number 101.
Quote log 99 when providing details.