Appeal to find missing teenager in Bridlington: can you help?

Humberside Police are appealing for information to help locate a teenage boy who has gone missing.

By Louise Hollingsworth
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Jake Betts, 13, has been missing since yesterday, Thursday February 2.He was last seen at Bridlington Train Station at around 6.30pm.He is described as being around five foot 4 inches, of slim build with short mousey hair.He has brown eyes and blue glasses.He was last seen wearing a blue Adidas jacket, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

Humberside Police ask that Jake himself, or anyone who can has seen him or has information about his whereabouts to call 101.

Quote log number 531 of 02/02/2023 when providing information.

Jake Betts has bveen missing since yesterday evening.
