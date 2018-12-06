Appeal to send Christmas cards to area’s soldiers

An initiative to send Christmas cards to soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment is hoping to gain support from Scarborough residents.

The regiment currently has one of its three Battalions engaged on an 8-month operation in Estonia alongside NATO partners, embedded within Estonian military formations to reassure Britain’s partner nations in the region.

The deployment means that the 460-strong Yorkshire Battle Group will be away from their families and friends this Christmas time.

Since the Battalion’s departure in September several groups have come forward to support them.

Yorkshire Tea has sent 32kg of tea bags, Northstead School in Scarborough and Filey School have sent drawings and letters, and several individuals have taken it upon themselves to send movies, popcorn and sweets in the hope of raising morale and letting the soldiers know that what they do is appreciated.

This Christmas it is hoped that more people across the entire county will support the campaign and send Christmas cards out to the troops. 50kg of selection boxes; one for every soldier has already been donated and will be sent out this week.

Captain Tony Viney is the Army officer heading up the initiative. He said: “I have personally served on six oversees operations over the Christmas period and I know how hard it is when you think you’re on your own.

“A letter, a card, anything makes such a huge difference to your morale and state of mind. There is no better feeling than knowing that the people back home care.

“To get the county of Yorkshire behind the Yorkshire Regiment would be an incredible boost to the boys and girls out there. Just a spare Christmas card with a little note to the Battalion, that’s all. It will mean the world to them.”

To support the Yorkshire troops is free to do. Cards, letters or small parcels (less than 2kg) can be sent, courtesy of Royal Mail at no cost.

Just use this address:

OC HQ Company,

1st Battalion the Yorkshire Regiment,

OP Cabrit,

BFPO 566