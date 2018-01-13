Apprentice at Dale Power up for top award

Following the recent win at the regional finals, Dale Power Solutions and advanced apprentice Hannah Magowan are through to the national final of the National Apprenticeship Service Awards 2017.

Dale Power Solutions is now one of the finalists in the Large Employer category and will be competing with Home Group and Volvo Group UK and Eire for the 2017 title.

Engineering apprentice Hannah Magowan joined Dale Power Solutions in 2015 at the age of 16 having gained 11 A-A* GCSEs. She is currently rotating around the business learning about all aspects of engineering and is one of three finalists competing for the title of Advanced Apprentice of the Year 2017.

Hannah, 18, said she was keen to be a positive role model for others.

She said: “I am ecstatic to be a national finalist.

“It’s lovely to have all my hard work and dedication recognised and I hope to use this opportunity to promote apprenticeships as an excellent alternative route for students who don’t want to go to University.”

Mark Carter, business support manager at Dale Power Solutions, said: “Hannah is an exemplary apprentice at work and college but moreover she is great ambassador for women in engineering.

“She works tirelessly with young people in schools and colleges.”