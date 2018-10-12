Apprenticeships booming

Business mogul Lord Sugar is back on our screens seeking his next ‘apprentice’ – but perhaps he should be looking in Scarborough.

The area can boast of 600 people starting on genuine apprenticeship schemes in the nine months to April this year, according to the Department for Education. The most popular subject areas chosen were engineering and manufacturing technologies.

The next most in demand subjects were business, administration and law, and health, public services and care.

Apprenticeship and Skills Minister Anne Milton said apprenticeships could be a “passport into a range of exciting industries”, such as nuclear, food science, law, digital technology, nursing and planning.

She said: “New, high-quality apprenticeships are being developed at all levels, all the time.”