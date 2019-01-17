Archbishop of York ordains two local Deacons

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, ordained two serving readers in the Scarborough area as Deacons during a service in York Minster.

John Wells has served for 13 years as a reader at St Mary with Holy Apostles, Scarborough, where he has developed a ministry outside the walls of the church as well as within.

He has been involved in ‘Fresh Expressions of Church’; with his wife, and working together with other churches he has led Alpha Courses and Healing on the Streets in Scarborough for five years.

Judith Dean serves as a reader at Seamer with Ayton and Cayton. She said: “I have been a reader for four years, and as my ministry developed it became increasingly out in the community, to be with and to support those in the more rural areas of our parish. At work, being general manager of a garden centre, I also have the opportunity to act as chaplain.”

Dr Sentamu said: “I have had the great privilege to meet these readers who are exercising their ministry both in the church but also reaching out in mission to their communities – supporting local community projects, working with schools and care homes, engaging with people who wouldn’t normally come to church.”