Arctic Monkeys shoot new video at Castle Howard

Castle Howard has played host to rock band Arctic Monkeys while they filmed the video for their new single Four Out Of Five.

The single is taken from the new album Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino and the video has already been likened to Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon.

Barry Lyndon was based on William Thackeray’s novel about a young, roguish Irishman who is determined to make a life for himself as a wealthy nobleman.

Nick Howard said: “After several days of channelling Stanley Kubrick at Castle Howard, the house still echoes to the sound of the Arctic Monkeys’ Four Out Of Five.

“It was a real privilege to open up the house for the world-famous Sheffield band to make their compelling new video – a true Yorkshire partnership.

“From the cellars up to the dome, Castle Howard once more takes up its role as a screen actor, a location like no other, complementing Alex Turner’s challenging new direction.

“Those who know the place well will recognise many of the locations used, while those who have never been here can come and tick off the spaces as they find them.

“If they’re lucky, they might even catch a glimpse of the fifties Bentley which features in the film or Dee the American Akita, our very own canine star.”

Castle Howard has been used as a location for many feature films with its interiors and gardens creating a stunning backdrop for cast and crews.