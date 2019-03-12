Are you looking to become a volunteer in Scarborough? This event will help you find your perfect opportunity

An event to pair up enthusiastic volunteers and charities which are looking for extra pairs of hands takes place in Scarborough next week.

CU Scarborough is hosting the fair between 11am and 2pm on Thursday, March 21, which is open to students and members of the public.

Nick Henderson, CU Scarborough campus officer, said: “Coventry University Students’ Union are excited to be running this event with CU Scarborough.

“We are looking forward to being able to offer these volunteering opportunities to our students, to help them develop skills and experiences that will benefit them in the future.

“It is fantastic that working closely with CU Scarborough we have been able to open this opportunity up to members of the public in Scarborough and we look forward to welcoming the whole community and as well as some excellent charities to the event.”

Organisations already signed up to attend include North Yorkshire Youth, North Yorkshire Victim Support, Age UK, Scarborough Survivors, Re:Shape, Advocacy Alliance, Saint Catherine’s Hospice, Stephen Joseph Theatre, NY Horizons, Samaritans, Rainbow Centre and National Literacy Trust.

The event has been organised by Charlotte Kennedy, placements officer at CU Scarborough, and Sophie Baggallay, Coventry University Students’ Union’s Scarborough coordinator.

Charities wishing to book a space at the event are asked to email careers.cus@coventry.ac.uk for a booking form. Further information is available by contacting Charlotte on 01723 336645.