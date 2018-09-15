Armed police called to help distressed man

Armed officers have detained a distressed man threatening self-harm at a caravan park near Scarborough.

Concerned members of the public had called police to the Merry Lees Caravan Park at Staxton shortly after 12.30pm, with local officers responding.

Armed police were called in to help when it emerged the man was carrying a knife.

The incident was brought to a safe conclusion at 2.30pm, police confirmed, when the 62-year-old local man was detained outside a nearby pub.

He has been taken into custody on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, they said, adding that he is receiving medical support.