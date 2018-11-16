Armistice 100 - Scarborough run raises £300 for British Legion

A three-mile run in Scarborough, organised to mark the Armistice Centenary, has raised £350 for charity.

carborough care provider Saint Cecilia’s teamed up with Scarborough Athletic Club's Walk to Run Group to host the run.

Runners set off from Saint Cecilia's Day Care Centre in Eastfield and followed a route along Westway and Musham Bank along to Crossgates and back via Cayton Low Road.

The run was followed by chilli, rice and cake, provided by staff at Saint Cecilia’s.

Entrants paid £5 a head and a total of £350 was raised for the Royal British Legion.

Saint Cecilia’s Managing Director Mike Padgham said: “We had an excellent turnout of more than 50 and everyone who said they were coming came – despite the rain!

“It was great fun, for a great cause and I thank all the runners, the Athletic Club, in particular, Gill Glegg and Jayne Graves for supporting the run and the staff at Saint Cecilia’s for all their hard work.”