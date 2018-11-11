Armistice 100 years on: Poppy lantern parade and 'Albert Hall' style service at the Spa

Scarborough's Armistice commenorations began on Saturday with a service and concert at the Spa, preceded by a parade featuring 100 poppy lanterns.

The parade, from the Grand Hotel, over the Spa Bridge and to the Spa, featured officials, cadets and other organisations.

The Drumhead Ceremony at the Spa service on Saturday

The 'Royal Albert Hall' style began with the placing of poppy wreaths, and featured music, speeches, readings and blessings, including from Vicar of Scarborough the Rev Richard Walker and the Bishop of Hull, the Right Rev Alison White.

The weekend events and services

Dotted among the audience members in the Spa Grand Hall were 10 transparent acrylic silhouette ‘Tommies’, representing ‘There But Not There’, the national Armistice project for the charity Remembered, donated by Girlguiding Scarborough West Division.

Music came from The York and Dishforth Military Wives and Scarborough Concert Band, and, from the UK Foundation for Dance, Tim Tubbs, Matt Stradling and Kathryn Irwin performing songs from the First World War.

Poppy lanterns and wreath in the Spa

Former Royal Navy diver and lifeboat member Wave Crooks read a "letter home" entitled Over The Top, and Captain Tony Viney of the Yorkshire Regiment gave an insight into the modern army and the work of the regiment; currently its three battalions and reserve battalion are all overseas.

Lee Threadgold, of Animated Objects Theatre Company, spoke of the parade lanterns which the company decorated, and which were for sale after the event, and also of its wire-soldier installations, one each for Scarborough, Filey and Whitby. The Scarborough sculpture stood proudly in the Spa, and will go on display at the Customer First centre in St Nicholas Street.

Hackness bedecked in poppies

A moving Drumhead Ceremony featured drums from Scarborough Sea Cadets, on which were placed standards from the Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Association, and two Bibles, one German, one English.

Borough mayor Cllr Joe Plant read a poem, The Soldier's Grave, by TW Ward, and the Last Post preceded a two-minute silence and falling of poppies on to the stage.

Also on Saturday, the third annual Armistice Ball will take place at the Crown Spa Hotel.

Organised by Help for Heroes, the 1940s themed event raised money for veterans and serving personnel and included a charity auction.