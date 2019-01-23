Arriva bus drivers to vote on revised pay offer after weeks of strike action

Arriva bus drivers in the North East are due to be balloted on a revised pay offer this week.

It comes as a result of a long-running dispute over pay which caused disruption on services connecting Scarborough and Whitby.

Read more: Arriva drivers in Whitby set to strike again as dispute over pay rumbles on

After weeks of talks with Arriva Durham County Ltd, union Unite announced that its 650 drivers will be voting on the revised pay offer today and tomorrow (Wednesday and Thursday).

Unite regional officer Ray Sanderson said: “I can confirm that our members are being balloted on a revised pay offer tomorrow and Thursday, following three days of talks with management. The ballot result will be announced on Friday morning.

“We won’t be revealing the details of the revised offer until our members have a chance to consider and vote on the deal.”

Unite said that the 10 days of strike action by the bus drivers scheduled from 00:01 on 27 January until 23:59 on 5 February have not been suspended, as that depends on the outcome of the ballot.

The bus drivers are based at Darlington, Durham, Redcar, Stockton and Whitby.