Arriva bus strike: Only a quarter of services running; X93 between Whitby and Scarborough has limited service

Only a quarter of Arriva services are running as normal in the North East, with some buses now running between Scarborough and Whitby, despite strike action from drivers.

Originally, buses weren't due to run between the two towns, but are doing again, albeit on a limited service.

The company is currently redeploying staff from elsewhere in the company to provide as wide a service as it can.

Some drivers that haven't partaken in the strike have also helped in providing services.

All journeys on Arriva services that have dodged the strikes are being provided free of charge to passengers.

Maria Bainbridge, a member of the Arriva Management Team, who was driving buses yesterday, said: “We’re just trying to keep the show on the road as best we can during this difficult week.

"We managed to get a number of people to work and to school and minimise the disruption to their normal schedules.”

She also advised passengers to check Arriva’s social media accounts regularly to see which services were running.

Arriva said all staff redeployed to drive the buses were fully licensed to do so.

The drivers walked walked out at 00.01 on Sunday (6 January) until 23.59 on Saturday 12 January.

Strike action was decided after talks between Unite and and the Arriva Durham County Ltd management broke down last week.

Unite accused the bosses of "going around and around in circles", after the drivers had rejected a revised pay offer just before Christmas.

The bus drivers rejected the revised package before Christmas which included 75p on the hourly rate over two years in four instalments. Drivers are seeking an increase £1 per hour on the rates for the year starting March 2018.

To see the full timetable, click here.