Author’s second novel out now

Connectedness, the second novel in the Identity Detective series by Hunmanby author Sandra Danby, is out now.

The contemporary women’s fiction book connects with the popular TV themes of adoption reunion and family secrets in programmes such as Long Lost Family and Who Do You Think You Are?

To the outside world, internationally-successful artist Justine Tree has it all. But she also has a secret which threatens to destroy everything.

When she was an art student in the 80s she had a baby, but the image she presents to the art world now is as an independent childless woman.

So when she has the chance to find the child she gave up for adoption, will she risk losing her art career to see her lost daughter again?

The story of Justine’s dilemma reaches from the Yorkshire coast to London and Southern Spain.

Author Sandra grew up in Hunmanby and went to school in Filey and Scarborough before attending university in London.

After more than 30 years as a journalist, she now writes fiction.

Published by Beulah Press, Connectedness is available through Amazon on e-book and paperback.