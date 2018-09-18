Author to be No.1 attraction during Ryedale festival

Alexander McCall Smith, who penned the No.1 Ladies’ Detective Agency books, and local author Bill Jones are special guests featuring in the Ryedale Book Festival October programme.

Two decades ago, the first novel in the No.1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series was published – and the author of this phenomenon will be appearing at Helmsley Arts Centre on Friday 5 October at 7pm.

Mr McCall Smith will be discussing his recently published book The Colours of all the Cattle, the 19th novel in the best-selling series, as well as talking to Tom Needham about all aspects of his prolific writing career which has resulted in no less than three new novels and three children’s books already having been published this year.

This is followed by award-winning writer Bill Jones on Saturday 13 October who will be talking about his brand-new novel Black Camp 21, a page-turning thriller set in a prisoner-of-war camp during the Second World War. This event also starts at 7pm in the atmospheric Old Courthouse in Norton-upon-Derwent.

Sarah Tyson, festival director, said “We are delighted to have these two writers in our Autumn programme as crime is a very popular genre with our audience.

“We feel honoured that Alexander McCall Smith has accepted our invitation as his anniversary tour is so short.”

Visit www.ryedalebookfestival.com or call the Box Office 07983 943 029 for more details or to book tickets.