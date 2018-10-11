Award winning chefs to star at Filey Food and Drink Festival

A number of award winning chefs are set to showcase their culinary creations at this weekend’s Filey Food and Drink Festival.

The annual festival, which this year will be the largest yet with around 60 stalls, will be boosted by a Seafood Demonstration Kitchen in the Evron Centre Concert Hall, to mark the end of National Seafood Week. The kitchen is being delivered in partnership with Seafish and sponsored by Scarborough Hospitality Association and Hedgehoggers Cider.

The kitchen will provide a feast for all the senses with demonstrations from top chefs, including: Rob Green, UK Ambassador for Seafish; Dan Hargreaves from Hedgehoggers Cider; Martin Hyde from Eat Me Café; Martyn Shaw from Coach House, Bridlington; Christian Taylor from The Taylor Made Kitchen and Tom Taylor from Filey’s newest restaurant, Tommys.

The fish and shellfish that will be used in the demonstrations, which will include sustainable locally-caught shellfish, is being sponsored by Arnolds Fisheries of Bridlington.

More information about Filey Food and Drink Festival is available on Facebook @evroncentre and at discoveryorkshirecoast.com or by calling the Evron Centre on 01723 512512.