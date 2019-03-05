Award-winning comedian Andy Hamilton on tour - where to see him and how to get tickets

Following popular demand, award-winning comedian, comedy writer and director Andy Hamilton returns to the road this spring with his first ever up close and personal show, An Evening With Andy Hamilton.

Audiences will have the opportunity to ask Andy questions on any topic as he takes a look back at his very extensive professional career in comedy.

Beginning in 1976 as a contributor to Radio 4’s Weekending, Andy went on to pick up a raft of awards for co-writing and co-directing such household TV classics as Drop The Dead Donkey and Outnumbered. Most recently, his TV satires turned up the heat on Westminster with Ballot Monkeys and Power Monkeys, and he and his co-writer Guy Jenkin also penned and directed the hit British comedy feature film What We Did On Our Holiday.

Andy’s numerous TV and radio credits include Have I Got News For You, Q.I., Andy Hamilton Sort of Remembers, The News Quiz, I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue and Old Harry’s Game.

Expect a funny and revealing night out with a master of comedy.

He is at City Varieties, Leeds, on Tuesday May 21.

Tickets: 0113 243 0808