Award-winning North Yorkshire inn changes hands for the first time in more than 20 years

The Fox & Hounds, a charming Grade II listed country pub in Sinnington, has been sold through specialist property adviser, Christie & Co to a local buyer.

The substantial inn, which has earned numerous accolades, comprises a bar and lounge, restaurant area, private dining room, resident’s lounge and 10 guest bedrooms.

Previous owners Catherine and Andrew Stephens bought the Fox & Hounds more than 20 years ago and sold the pub so they could retire.

The freehold interest was sold off an asking price of £1.25m.

Catherine said: “Andrew and I bought the Fox and Hounds back in 1997 and in that time, we have expanded, refurbished and extended the building and we would like to think we have also significantly improved the business for our customers.

“As we live in the village and will continue to do so, we were very mindful about the future of the business once we had departed.

“We were delighted that Christie & Co introduced a buyer who intends to firstly retain it as a pub and secondly to build upon our hard work over the last 22 years.”

New owners and locals to the area, Simon and Julia Cobb and Mark and Victoria Miller decided to buy the Fox & Hounds because of the wonderful opportunity the business presented to run an established country inn in a picturesque village setting.

They plan to convert the previous owner’s cottage into four high end, luxurious guest letting rooms, pending planning consent which has been applied for with the local authority, and the creation of an outside, landscaped flagstone garden seating area.

Mr Miller said: “Catherine and Andrew have built up a well respected and highly established business over the years which is an absolute credit to them. We wish them all the very best for the future and thank them greatly for this fantastic opportunity.

“We are very fortunate to retain the local and highly dedicated team, headed up by our newly appointed General Manager, Helen, who has worked closely with Catherine and Andrew for nearly 20 years.

“We look forward to welcoming the many repeat customers and locals and new faces alike, and at the Fox and Hounds it is very much business as usual!”

Mark Worley, Director at Christie & Co handled the sale on behalf of the Stephens and added: “It also demonstrates the demand for high quality pubs and coaching inns across North Yorkshire.”