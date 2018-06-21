Ayton and Filey Town’s reserve sides join Beckett League

Filey Town Reserves and Ayton Reserves have both left the Scarborough & District Saturday League to join the newitts.com Beckett Football League.

Filey and Ayton’s second-string teams both played in the Reserve League section of the Scarborough league, so next season this division will be reduced to just five teams after Edgehill 3rds’ resignation from the league.

The Beckett League also confirmed that they had lost Wombleton Wanderers to the York League at Tuesday night’s annual general meeting, held at the Kirkbymoorside Bar and Club.

This news was countered by the news of Ayton and Filey joining the league along with the return of Ryedale Sports and a brand new team, Rillington Rangers bolstering the league.

The Beckett League also agreed that the management committee can accept any other new team up to July 30 by contacting either secretary Mike Sturgess on 07823 321999 or chairman Keith Sales on 01751 473348 or 07799 508159.