Back to normal for Scarborough Athletic man Josh Lacey

It is likely to be a case of 'back to normal' for Scarborough Athletic's Josh Lacey on Saturday.

The full-back has been demonstrating his versatility in recent weeks in the absence of centre-backs Ross Killock, Kev Burgess and Bailey Gooda.

But with Killock and Burgess now back in the fold for the visit of Stafford Rangers on Saturday, it seems likely that Lacey will revert back to his regular role.

"It's just one of those things, you just play where you are told for the good of the team," said Lacey.

"I've been doing the best I can by filling in.

"If I'm back at full-back on Saturday then that's good for me because that's my natural position, but I don't mind.

"It was nice stepping into the centre of the defence and then managing to keep a clean-sheet because as a defender that is obviously what you pride yourself on.

"I just tried to work as hard as I could and that paid off against Matlock.

"It was a bit tougher against Farsley because they are such a good attacking side.

"That game was a good learning curve for me though and, despite the defeat, I still really enjoyed it.

"Maybe when I'm too slow to play at full-back I'll be able to slot in there."

Lacey is expecting a tough battle against Saturday's visitors Stafford, but he is hoping that the fans can play their part in cheering Boro to the three points.

He added: "Stafford will be big, strong and physical, it will be another tough game for us.

"Hopefully the fans will get right behind us again, they can help push us to the win.

"I have to say that I haven't experienced an atmosphere like our fans create in a good few years.

"The last time was at Telford a few seasons back when they had 3,500 there because they needed the win to get into the National League North play-offs.

"When Scarborough's fans get behind you it really gives you a second wind, hopefully we'll make something happen for them over the next few months.

"The lads are all feeling confident now. We have come out of the rut that we were in before Christmas and we are really starting to have a go at teams, like we showed in the second half against Farsley.

"There are lads coming back into the squad to boost us as well, which will add to our competition for places.

"You need that battle for positions and that edge. I've seen some players take it the wrong way, but it definitely brings the best out of me."

Having joined from Gainsborough Trinity in the summer, Lacey is hoping that Boro can stave off his former club's advances and hold onto a play-off place.

"It is a tough one because I have a lot of love for Gainsborough," he added.

"I made 160-odd appearances for them and made some good friends down there.

"I was a bit disappointed when we went down to their place because their managers didn't even speak to me, but maybe that's just the way they are.

"There is all to play for at the moment, but I do hope that we nick that play-off spot or possibly do even better than that."