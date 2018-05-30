Badly parked cars block Scarborough road again

It's the second day in a row that a bus route has been blocked by cars in Hovingham Drive - but the route is now clear.

The road was blocked again this morning meaning the East Yorkshire Motor Service number 10 bus was unable to serve parts of the route.

The cars have now been cleared and the buses are currently running as normal.

A spokesman for EYMS tweeted: "It feels like deja vu, but once again, Hovingham Drive has been blocked by badly parked cars, and Service 10 is unable to serve this part of the route. It's a badly parked VW Polo today - if it's yours, please move it. Parking wardens and police informed."

Yesterday inconsiderately parked cars meant that the road was no longer wide enough for the bus to pass through.

Now Scarborough residents have spoken up about the growing problem.

One said: "It happens all the time. There should be double yellow lines down one side to stop people doing this.

"There have been times when it's hard for cars to pass let alone a bus. There are a lot of older people around this area that rely on the bus."

While another commented: "I know people who live down there and it's a nightmare. While both cars are stupidly parked if the hospital didn't charge such ridiculous parking fees people wouldn't go to such extremes to park in that area."