Banned memorials will be removed from Scarborough graves

A council is warning residents that banned memorials, including lights, will be removed from gravesides after complaints that they were making places of rest look like a “disco”.

Scarborough Borough Council has reminded residents that it will remove any items from its graveyards in Scarborough and Whitby that are not on the approved list.

A council spokesman said that following a review of the Memorials Policy at the end of 2017 and a decision by councillors to place more emphasis on enforcing it, the council erected a number of signs at its cemeteries promoting the importance of following the policy.

They added: “However despite it being a number of months since the signs were erected, many memorials are still in breach of the policy.

“Flowers, potted plants and miniature heathers or shrubs that remain small over time are permitted in front of an authorised memorial stone or on the vacant space for a memorial stone, up to a distance of 46cm for full graves and 30cm for cremated remains graves.

“However, the council is unable to permit unauthorised memorials and adornments on graves such as small fences, kerbs (which are only allowed in the older cemetery sections), lights, glass, porcelain tributes, wind chimes, pebbles, chippings, trees, bird baths, bird tables and similar items.”

Last year, the Cabinet Member for Public Health and Housing, Cllr Bill Chatt, sparked controversy when he likened the Scarborough graveyard to a “rave”.

At a meeting in December he said: “A cemetery should be a place to lay people to rest, if you go to Woodlands at night it looks like a disco there are that many LED lights flashing. It looks like a night rave.”

Today, he added: “I realise grave adornments are a very emotive issue but what are treasures and enhancements for some can be unsightly and upsetting for others.

“Our memorials policy seeks to bring about dignified resting places that strike a balance for everyone and therefore I urge grave owners to help us achieve this by following the Memorials Policy at all times.”

An investigation carried out by the council in 2017 found 400 breached memorials, including large trees which had been planted next to graves.

Members of the public have three months to collect any memorials that are removed otherwise they will be disposed of.