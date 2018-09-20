BBC are looking for extras to appear in BAFTA nominated show in Scarborough

Do you want to be involved in a brand new BBC tv show?

This weekend a BAFTA nominated BBC Three dating show will be filming in Scarborough on Saturday September 22, 12pm until 6pm.

'Eating With My Ex' are looking for background daters to appear as extras in the show.

The returning show features former couples answering questions, over dinner, about why their relationship went wrong.

By sitting in the background you can earn yourself £25 as contribution to the cost of your meal.

If you are interested email your name, location, age and contact details to Josh.grady@thames.tv