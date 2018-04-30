Beadlam tractor run takes off at Wombleton Airfield

The 16th Annual Beadlam Charity Tractor Run will take place on Sunday 6 May but is will start from a new venue due to the wet conditions.

The run will now set off from Wombleton Airfield at 9.30am prompt.

The event was started by Beadlam resident Bernard Simpson, 88, in 2003.

The run was planned as a one-off fundraiser for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

It has gone on to raise £102,678 for the cause.

More than 200 tractors are expected to complete a 50-mile round trip, passing through 20 local towns and villages, including being led through Kirkbymoorside by the town’s brass band at around 11.45am.

For a full list of times and further information email bctrun@yahoo.co.uk, call 01751 432645, or visit www.beadlamtractor.co.uk.